While cooler temperatures are predicted to roll in this week in Colorado Springs, skies will still be sunny into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 78 degrees with mild breezes around 5 mph. At night, skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping to 47 degrees with winds sticking around 5 mph.
The rest of the week looks like much of the same with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunny skies and light breezes.
"We don’t stay cool for long though - 70s and 80s are back through the weekend with no meaningful wet weather ahead," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.