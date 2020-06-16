A majority of Colorado, including Colorado Springs, will be under a red flag warning Tuesday for the second day in a row, as highs are expected to top 90 and wind gusts 40 mph.
The warning, set to begin at noon, was issued for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, and will last through 8 p.m. Another red flag warning has been set for 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures should top 90 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 90 and winds up to 25 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 75 and winds up to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.