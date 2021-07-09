Colorado Springs temperatures are expected to cool for the weekend after possible record heat to end the work week, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees in Colorado Springs with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The all-time heat record for July 9 is 96 degrees, a mark hit in 1983. The nighttime low Friday is 60 degrees.
Saturday temperatures are forecasted to top out at 84 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. It might be breezy with winds of 10 to 20 mph.
Saturday night temperatures are expected to drop no lower than 57 degrees.
Forecasters are predicting an idyllic Sunday with mostly clear skies, low winds and a high of 86 degrees. The nighttime low is 57 degrees.