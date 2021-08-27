julie penrose fountain.jpg (copy)

A sunny day at the Julie Penrose Fountain in American the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs.

A hot and sunny Friday will provide a preview of weekend weather, with thunderstorms possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Friday temperatures could reach near record-highs in the area. Friday's high is forecast to be 92 degrees. The all time high for Aug. 27 is 94 degrees. After a sunny morning, thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. 

Friday night is expected to have clear skies, with a overnight low around 59 degrees. 

The weekend is forecast to include clear skies in the mornings with thunderstorms possible later on: 

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds of 5 to 10 mph. In the evening, showers are possible before midnight, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph possible and a low of 58 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and a 30% chance of thunderstorms after noon. More showers are possible in the evening, with a low around 57 degrees.

