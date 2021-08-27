A hot and sunny Friday will provide a preview of weekend weather, with thunderstorms possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Friday temperatures could reach near record-highs in the area. Friday's high is forecast to be 92 degrees. The all time high for Aug. 27 is 94 degrees. After a sunny morning, thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
Friday night is expected to have clear skies, with a overnight low around 59 degrees.
The weekend is forecast to include clear skies in the mornings with thunderstorms possible later on:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds of 5 to 10 mph. In the evening, showers are possible before midnight, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph possible and a low of 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and a 30% chance of thunderstorms after noon. More showers are possible in the evening, with a low around 57 degrees.