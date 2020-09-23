Colorado Springs' forecast is sunshine for days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees with light breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
The rest of the week will remain in the 80s, which is higher than the average temperatures which are usually in the mid to low 70s during late September, according to data from the National Weather Service.
"Next week, a cold front may impact us on Monday night and Tuesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "However, aside from cooling things down for Tuesday, don’t plan on great rain chances."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with high near 80 degrees with winds around 5 mph.