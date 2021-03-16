Colorado Springs is expected to see some sunshine Tuesday morning before clouds bring slight chances of rain and snow in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A 60% chance of rain showers then snow showers is expected between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 41 degrees Tuesday with increasing clouds and winds between 5 and 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with gusty winds between 20 and 25 mph, the agency said. A 100% chance of snow is expected before 2 a.m. and after 3 a.m. One inch of accumulation is possible.
Wednesday is likely to be clear but breezy with temperatures in the low 40s.
"Temperatures will stay cool through Friday, before we have a sharp warm up on Saturday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Slightly cooler weather for Sunday, as another storm potentially impacts us Sunday night into Monday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and wind between 5 to 10 mph.