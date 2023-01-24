Sunny.jpg (copy) (copy)

Colorado Springs

 Terry Terrones

Colorado Springs is predicted to have another chilly week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with a high reaching 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a slight chance of snow showers in the forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are to continue into the night with a low reaching 14 degrees.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers forecast following 8 a.m. Partly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 30 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies in forecast with a high of 36 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high nearing 42 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high reaching 36 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 31 degrees.

