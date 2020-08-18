An air quality alert has been issued Tuesday for the Peak Region in Teller county and northern El Paso county around Colorado Springs due to smoke from wildfires burning across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday is forecast to have a high of 95 degrees and an overnight low of 61 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon with winds averaging 5 to 10 mph.
At night, a 10% chance of thunderstorms and showers kicks in before 11 p.m. when cloud cover is expected to increase.
Daytime temperatures are predicted to stay in the low 90s along with slight chances of afternoon storms.
"We stay hot through much of this week with highs in the 80s and 90s," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Our wettest day of the forecast looks to be on Thursday around the Pikes Peak region. Even then, our rain chances don’t look great."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.