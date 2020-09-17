After a couple of haze-ridden days in Colorado Springs, Thursday is expected to bring more of the same as smoke from West Coast wildfires continues to drift in from the north, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
An air quality alert was issued until 9 a.m. Thursday in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties, among others. The rest of the day is expected to be hazy with air conditions improving as the day progresses. The forecast includes a high of 83 degrees and breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
The rest of the week will see temperatures in the low 80s with mild winds in the afternoons. At night this week, temperatures will drop into the low 50s with Tuesday night hitting 50 degrees.
"We stay quiet through the rest of the forecast, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the next several days," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "Other than a breeze and a few clouds each afternoon, the pattern will be pretty standard."
But chances of rain will increase next week.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny then slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees and winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon and at night.