The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued an air quality alert for El Paso and Teller counties lasting until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Higher ozone concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are expected Wednesday afternoon and early evening across the area. Residents can help reduce ozone concentrations by driving less, the agency said.

The rest of the weather outlook for Wednesday is mild, with cool temperatures and a chance of afternoon showers.

There is a 60% chance of rain, mostly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the agency said. The high temperature is expected to be 78 degrees, and the overnight low is forecast to be 55 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be hotter and sunnier, the agency said:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 and a 10% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind between 5 and 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and 10 mph winds.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and wind between 5 and 10 mph.