Sunny skies and afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for Colorado Springs Monday, with a chance of lightning and gusty winds, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Isolated storms in El Paso County will primarily follow the Interstate 25 corridor with chance of wind gusts up to 40 mph, although most of the day is forecast to have mild breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday is expected to reach a high of 83 degrees — well above Sept. 21's average high of 73 degrees. At night, temperatures will drop to around 53 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms will start to after 2 p.m. with a 10% chance of rain. By 9 p.m. chance of storms will have crept up to 20%.
Tuesday will mimic Monday's weather pattern of afternoon and evening storms but the rest of week is forecast to be sunny and in the mid to low 80s.
"The mountains will have the better shot at some rain for the first half of the week, but chances are not looking promising elsewhere," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "With this dry time, fire danger will continue to be a concern."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny then chance of showers with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of storms is 30% in the afternoon and at night.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.