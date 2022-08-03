Colorado Springs will see a high near 89 today. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing mainly after 2 p.m. East wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight will see a continued 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. New precipitations amounts are expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday will see a high near 90 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be breezy, with a south wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.