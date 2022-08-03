Storm clouds over the mountains

Storm clouds roll over the mountains in to the Colorado Springs area.

 Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

Colorado Springs will see a high near 89 today. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing mainly after 2 p.m. East wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight will see a continued 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. New precipitations amounts are expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday will see a high near 90 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be breezy, with a south wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the morning.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments