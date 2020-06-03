LIFE-5TIPS-COOL-HIKING-DMT (copy) (copy)
(TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE)

Colorado Springs will again experience heat and potential thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a potential break in precipitation Friday. 

Wednesday should be sunny and dry through 3 p.m., when thunderstorms become possible. The high will reach 86, with winds up to 10 mph. Thursday should be similar, with a high of 89 and thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and winds up to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 35 mph. A 30% chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 15 mph.

Tags

Load comments