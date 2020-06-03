Colorado Springs will again experience heat and potential thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a potential break in precipitation Friday.
Wednesday should be sunny and dry through 3 p.m., when thunderstorms become possible. The high will reach 86, with winds up to 10 mph. Thursday should be similar, with a high of 89 and thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and winds up to 15 mph.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 35 mph. A 30% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 15 mph.