112120-news-phototherapy0002.JPG

A low cloud with some rain and sleet settles in over Pikes Peak on Nov. 21, 2020. The Colorado Springs area is expected to see temperatures in the 40s and 50s for several days before some possible snow mid week. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

 Forrest Czarnecki

Weather on Sunday in Colorado Springs will be sunny and hot. The high will near 94, and there is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wind will be north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, but could be higher in areas hit by thunderstorms.

Monday will see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some developing between noon and 3:00 p.m. The possibility of storms continues into the night mainly before midnight.

It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 79, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 94. North-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with a high near 88. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82. West-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 92. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments