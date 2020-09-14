A week of solid sunshine and clear cool nights are expected in Colorado Springs this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday will reach a high of 80 degrees with breezes between 10 and 15 mph. Sept. 14 normally has a high of 75 degrees.
The rest of the week will be more of the same with temperatures in the low 80s and mild winds in the afternoons.
At night this week temperatures will drop into the low 50s with Monday dipping to 54 degrees.
Smoke from wildfires on the West Coast could appear later this week, but the smoke is forecast to sit mostly over northern Colorado and the Denver metro area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
"Rain chances still appear minimal for the week ahead, but the best shot at some moisture (mainly west of Interstate 25) holds off until the weekend - though it will be very limited in who sees the rain," KKTV said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.