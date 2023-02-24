Sunny Pikes Peak.jpg

The sun shines down on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of John Barry. 

 John Barry

Colorado Springs will remain brisk and chilly Friday before warming up this weekend. 

There’s a 30% chance of snow Friday, mainly before 7 a.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions through the late morning and afternoon, with a high of 37 degrees. Wind chill will reach the negatives, ranging between -5 and 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday night, with a low reaching 21 degrees.

Looking into the weekend, Colorado Springs is warming up with highs in the 50’s and a chance of rain Sunday. 

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Clear conditions are forecast throughout the day with a high topping out at 56 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 54 degrees. 

