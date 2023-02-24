Colorado Springs will remain brisk and chilly Friday before warming up this weekend.

There’s a 30% chance of snow Friday, mainly before 7 a.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions through the late morning and afternoon, with a high of 37 degrees. Wind chill will reach the negatives, ranging between -5 and 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday night, with a low reaching 21 degrees.

Looking into the weekend, Colorado Springs is warming up with highs in the 50’s and a chance of rain Sunday.

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Clear conditions are forecast throughout the day with a high topping out at 56 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 54 degrees.