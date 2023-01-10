It’s forecast to be a warm week in Colorado Springs, however, there is a possibility of snow Wednesday.
Today, expect sunny, breezy conditions with a high reaching 60 degrees.
Looking into Tuesday night, partly cloudy conditions are predicted with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.
A 20% chance of rain is predicted, which is expected to turn to snow early morning Wednesday.
The chance of precipitation rises to 40% Wednesday morning. Expect snow mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 45 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny conditions forecast, with a high of 47 degrees.
Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny conditions predicted, with a high of 59 degrees.
Sunday: Expect partly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 51 degrees.