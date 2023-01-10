Sam Screenshot 2022-11-13 133637.jpg

A fresh layer of snow lies near the summit of Pikes Peak from the north face of the mountain on a recent day in Northern Colorado Springs. Photo by Samuel Ashmore, Colorado Springs. (Instagram: @ashymorephotography).

It’s forecast to be a warm week in Colorado Springs, however, there is a possibility of snow Wednesday.

Today, expect sunny, breezy conditions with a high reaching 60 degrees.

Looking into Tuesday night, partly cloudy conditions are predicted with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.

A 20% chance of rain is predicted, which is expected to turn to snow early morning Wednesday.

The chance of precipitation rises to 40% Wednesday morning. Expect snow mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 45 degrees.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny conditions forecast, with a high of 47 degrees.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny conditions predicted, with a high of 59 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 51 degrees.

Tags

Load comments