A warm and windy Friday is expected in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Friday is forecast to be partly sunny then mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees and winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s throughout the weekend and into next week, the weather service said.
"Highs reach the 50s with sunshine for the beginning of the week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Big changes arrive by the middle of the week. We have our eyes on our next chance for snow that looks to arrive late Wednesday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 5 mph.