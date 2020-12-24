It won't be a white Christmas in Colorado Springs. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s on Christmas Eve and an even warmer Christmas Day which will reach the high 50s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Thursday will reach 49 degrees with sunshine and winds between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures will drop to around 24 degrees with mostly clear skies.
The warm temperatures are likely to stick around through the weekend, according to the weather service.
"We keep the warm air around for the start of the weekend on Saturday, then drop about 10 degrees and return to the 40s Sunday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We’ll be even colder to start the new week with our next chance for snow early next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Christmas Day: Sunny with a high near 58 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m.