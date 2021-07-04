Colorado Springs' 'rocket's red glare' on the Fourth cost nearly $200,000 -- $150,000 from taxpayers (copy)

Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the sky this Fourth of July.

The forecast in Colorado Springs includes showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of rain with a high near 85.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 86 and a low of 60.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 81 and a low around 58. 

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83 and a low of 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92 and a low around 62. 

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a low around 60. East/northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83. 

