Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the sky this Fourth of July.
The forecast in Colorado Springs includes showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of rain with a high near 85.
Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 86 and a low of 60.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 81 and a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83 and a low of 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92 and a low around 62.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a low around 60. East/northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.