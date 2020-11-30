Monday's sun and mild temperatures will not last for long in Colorado Springs with a chance of snow forecast for Tuesday and frigid temperatures expected the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures will reach a high of 56 degrees Monday with mild breezes around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures will drop to 26 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow expected Tuesday.
Most of the week is expected to have highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.
"A quieter trend returns by the end of the week and into the weekend... afternoon highs will reach the 50s with sunshine!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph and gusts could reach 30 mph. A 20% chance of snow in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 10 mph.