Colorado Springs will likely have a brisk morning, which will warm up to a high near 60 by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday could be sunny with light wind throughout the day. The low will drop to around 33.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.