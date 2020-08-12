Clear skies are forecast in Colorado Springs Wednesday and are expected to continue through Friday afternoon when mild storms are likely to bring light showers into the weekend.
Monday is expected to reach a high of 94 degrees with an evening low of 61 degrees. Slight breezes are expected to be between 5 and 10 mph.
Temperatures will stay in the mid 90's with dry forecasts expected to stick around until the weekend.
"By late weekend, the weather pattern will change a bit," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "This will make for some cooler weather, and a better chance for a few showers and storms Saturday into early next week."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a high of 96 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 95 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 93 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 10% chance of rain at night.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 87 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and a 20% at night.