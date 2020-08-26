Haze in the sky will continue Wednesday in Colorado Springs and we have a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Chance of showers and rain is expected to kick in after 5 p.m. at 30% with a high of 92 degrees Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are also expected.
Winds will shift around 5 mph and rain is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
At night, the chance of showers and thunderstorms picks up to 40% with an overnight low of 60 degrees.
"Storm chances will return both Friday and Saturday afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "More storm chances are possible on Monday into Tuesday with an even bigger cool down - 70s and 80s ahead for the start of September!"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny then a chance of thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Mostly sunny then thunderstorms likely with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 70% chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.
Saturday: Chance of showers then thunderstorms likely with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.