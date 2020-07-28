A high chance of precipitation is expected in the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms continue to settle in along the I-25 corridor and nearby plains, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's forecast for Colorado Springs includes a foggy morning until 10 a.m. followed by showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon before 4 and 5 p.m. Chance of showers is 90% with up to a quarter inch of rain.
The anticipated high is 77 degrees with an evening low of 60 degrees and breezes are expected to be between 5 and 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are also possible before 9 p.m. at a 60% chance with calmer winds.
There is a risk of flash flooding for burn scar areas Tuesday, especially due to the excess of rain during the past week, the National Weather Service noted.
"Drier air works in for the second half of this forecast," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Storms will still be possible in the mountains, but east of I-25 we will see hot & dry conditions. Storms return to the Pikes Peak region by the second half of the weekend."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny and chance of showers, with a high of 88 degrees and a breeze between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny and chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 83 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% change of showers throughout the day.
Saturday: Sunny with chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening