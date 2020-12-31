New Year's Eve is expected to be sunny and slightly warmer than Wednesday with a high of 43 in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service predicts.
The evening will be colder with a cloud front moving through around 10 to 11 p.m. bringing wind chills in the teens and some light cloud cover, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"I think a lot will be the high thin cloud cover that filters out the moonlight, but still I think it's going to impact the viewing of the fireworks," said KKTV meteorologist Lucy Bergemann.
The clouds will make the 9 p.m. fireworks show a better bet, she said. The AdAmAn club is also expecting to light fireworks at midnight.
The first few days of the new year are expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s, the National Weather Service said.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44, with winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48 with winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near near 47, with winds 5 to 10 mph.