Wednesday is expected to be bright and cold with temperatures in the 30s in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 39 degrees with winds around 5 mph and lots of sunshine.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds around 5 mph.
"A cold front rolls through southern Colorado right around midnight on NYE!" Gazette partner KKTV reported. "So ... if you’re watching the fireworks off the top of Pikes Peak expect gusty winds to start right about midnight along with a bit of cloud cover."
The rest of the week is expected to be cold with temperatures in the high 30s and mid 40s with a mixture of sunny and cloudy days, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday, New Year's Day: Partly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.