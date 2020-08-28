Friday morning will start off breezy in Colorado Springs along with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high of 84 degrees is expected with winds blowing up to 20 mph.
In the afternoon, chances of showers and thunderstorms become more prevalent at 70% after 4 p.m. and again before 2 a.m., although precipitation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
The main risk with thunderstorms today will be the chance of gusty winds up to 60 mph especially along Interstate 25 along with quarter-sized hail and flash flooding near the Colorado Springs burn scar as we well as other burn scars in the mountains.
Heading into the weekend there are higher chances of rain and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.
"This break from the heat carries on through much of next week," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures will hold in the 70s and 80s through Thursday. Storm chances will make another return on Tuesday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny then showers with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 80% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Mostly sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Monday: Slight chance of thunderstorms then slight chance of showers with a high of 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 30% chance at night.
Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms then chance of showers with a high of 68 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.