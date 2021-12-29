Colorado Springs residents will continue to see 40-degree weather on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The city on Wednesday was expected to see a high near 41 degrees, with winds ranging from five to 15 miles per hour.

That weather is predicted to continue on Thursday, but may be joined on Friday by snow showers, with a 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Friday is expected to be partly sunny, and see high temperatures around 46.

On Wednesday, several winter storm warnings issued throughout southwest and west Colorado are set to expire, including warnings issued for the eastern Sawatch mountain range, the eastern San Juan and Elk mountains, and the Grand and Battlement mesas. All warnings will have expired by 11 a.m.

According to National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center data, some areas have seen up to 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Wednesday had the Front Range zone, among several others, listed as having "considerable" avalanche danger, tweeting that people could "easily trigger a large, deep, and destructive avalanche on northerly through east-facing slopes," advising that people should "stick to slopes less than 30 degrees with no steep terrain overhead."

Tuesday marked the 231st day without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, a record that’s been running since May 11. The city broke its record for the latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went with no snow.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week in Colorado Springs:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Winds are expected to blow at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Friday, New Year’s Eve: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11 a.m., which will increase to 70% overnight. Partly sunny weather, with a high near 46 and 15 mile-per-hour winds. An overnight low of 28, and the National Weather Service currently predicts one to three inches of snow accumulation.

Saturday, New Year's Day: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy weather, which should clear up throughout the day, and a high near 24 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny weather, with a high near 44 degrees and ten mile-per-hour winds.