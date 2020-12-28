Snow is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday night in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service predicts.
There is a 60% chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Monday with less than an inch of accumulation expected, the agency said.
Monday is likely to be cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and winds between 6 and 15 mph.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 22 degrees and chances of snow increase to 80% with 2 to 4 inches forecast.
"A few snow showers will be with us Tuesday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We stay cold and windy Tuesday. Visibility will be a concern Tuesday morning especially as wind gusts will stay strong. Roads will likely be covered in snow."
Total snowfall for December 2020 in Colorado Springs has been 2 inches while the monthly average is typically 5.7 inches. However, Monday and Tuesday's snowfall could help bring this months accumulation closer to the monthly average.
The rest of the week will likely be dry with a blip of snow Thursday night, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a 30% chance of snow showers after noon.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday, New Year's Day: Partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.