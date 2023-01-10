The Colorado Springs City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new water rule that could shape city growth.

The rule would require the Colorado Springs Utilities to have 130% of the water needed to serve existing residents and businesses and the projected demand from land seeking to enter city limits. It would allow for exceptions, such as unique and extraordinary circumstances. The rule was tweaked by council to allow a simple majority of council, or five members, to approve a water extension, rather than six members.

The council voted 5 to 4 to approve the rule that was heavily critiqued during the meeting for numerous reasons, such as giving one company in the city too much control over future development, pushing homebuilding out into El Paso County, being too conservative and for not having a clear basis for calculation.

Councilman Wayne Williams and Mayor John Suthers and other proponents of the rule argued that it was preferable to the city's current vague water extension standard to annexations and necessary given the megadrought on the Colorado River that could trigger cutbacks to the city's water supply. Councilmembers Mike O'Malley, Randy Helms, Nancy Henjum and Stephannie Fortune also supported the rule.

The council will revisit the rule for a second vote in two weeks. It is unusual for votes to shift on the second reading of an ordinance but it has happened in recent years.

Henjum supported the rule saying she believed it was Mother Nature that was driving the water conversation and it is the council's responsibility to lead and address changes driven by the climate. She noted that broader conversations need to be had particularly around the needs of surrounding communities that rely on finite groundwater.

"This is not Mad Max … we can do this, we can have water into the future. ... We have got to start talking with each other and quit yelling at each other and figure out how we do this."

Councilmembers Bill Murray, Tom Strand, Yolanda Avila and Dave Donelson all opposed the water rule for a slew of reasons, such as giving one developer, Norwood Development Group, too much control and the need for a broader solution to manage water.

Donelson asked his peers to consider lowering the buffer to 120% because he is worried 130% could prevent large planned communities from entering the city and he is worried about the effect that could have on housing availability.

"I am concerned about the creation of a monopoly in the city of Colorado Springs," he said.

He also said he thought other officials might be overstating the quantity possible of water cutbacks from the Colorado River. He also pointed out that some risks are already accounted for in Utilities' modeling, such as an outage on Otero Reservoir.

"I feel we are really scaring the citizens more than we should," Donelson said.

The required water rule could block a pending request from La Plata Communities to annex 3,200-acres east of Fountain and other major annexations, pushing up the price of housing, opponents to the ordinance said. The large parcel, called Amara, is slated for a Planning Commission hearing on annexation Wednesday.

The megadrought across the West was at the center of the debate with Suthers calling on the council to support the rule in part because of the uncertainty on the Colorado River basin.

"Many of our citizens are asking the question: Where will the water for future growth come from?" Suthers said. "This ordinance is a very important statement that we need to make at this point in time."

Colorado Springs Utilities General Manager of Planning Abby Ortega said her staff backs the 130% buffer because of the possible cuts to Colorado River water supplies.

"Those risks have been greater than what we planned for originally and are coming sooner," she said, of risks to water from the river.

Those opposed to rule highlighted the ongoing need for additional housing in the community and pointed out Norwood Development Group, the owner of Banning Lewis Ranch, would control most of the community's developable land and the rule could give the company too much control over the building industry in town. The water rule would not apply to Banning Lewis Ranch land because it has already been annexed.

"This will kill competition and free enterprise," said Doug Quimby, president and CEO of La Plata Communities.

Henjum pushed back on the idea it could create a monopoly pointing to the city's 2019 comprehensive plan and the thousands of acres available for development inside the city outside of Banning Lewis Ranch.

The rule will likely push more development to happen on nonrenewable groundwater in the county, said Craig Dosey, former executive director of El Paso County's Planning and Community Development department. Dosey is now working with a development interested in annexing into the city. The groundwater in the county is a finite resource and while developers have to prove 300 years of water supply, developers only have to prove water rights on paper, they do not have to prove water yield for 300 years.

"This is the absolute worst thing you could do," Dosey said.

Williams noted that future council's can revisit the rule and adjust it if needed and councils can make exceptions for development if they think it meets the extraordinary circumstances standard.