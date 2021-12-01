A warm and dry November in Colorado could be setting the stage for more of the same this winter for at least parts of the state.
Forecasters are calling for a second consecutive La Niña winter for the state, a weather pattern that tends to drive more snow to the northwestern mountains and less to the southwest, said Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist. Last year, the La Niña pattern didn't set up strongly, but it could play more of a factor this season, and compound effects of the drought in certain areas, she said.
"We need a recovery year to help recover our water supply," she said.
However, snow has been slow to arrive in much quantity across the state, with snowpack tracking at 76% of normal in the Arkansas River Basin, which includes the Colorado Springs area. The southwest corner of the state is particularly hurting at 35% of normal snowpack for the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins, data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service showed. But some of the state's wettest months are still ahead and could help bolster the state's water outlook.
Colorado Springs is also seeing the effects of the dry trends and is on track for its latest first snow evern, breaking a record set Dec. 2, 2016 when 0.2 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service. With no snow on the horizon, the city is almost certain to set the new record.
Snow could arrive late Monday with a storm that could persist through early Wednesday morning, said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The system is likely to bring a mixture of snow and rain with the best chances for snow near the Palmer Divide and Black Forest, he said.
The storm would be welcome after the city received only 0.03 inches of precipitation in November below the average of 0.37 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The system could also bring snow to the mountains and help begin to build the already lacking snowpack.
The warm and dry conditions this fall has contributed to a longer growing season and that can dry out the soils. If that happens, more of the spring melting snow would likely get soaked up before running off to rivers and reservoirs, he said.
A strong spring runoff can help in-state reservoirs recover their water levels, Bolinger said. Colorado Springs relies heavily on reservoirs and water supply on the Western Slope.
"When we do have a good spring we mostly recover those deficits. ... If we don’t this year, next summer we are going to be feeling those cumulative effects," she said.
It's nearly impossible for the larger reservoirs like Lake Powell, in Utah and Arizona, to recover in the same way from the extended drought on the Colorado River, she said. Powell's low levels earlier this year triggered unprecedented releases from the Flaming Gorge Dam on the Utah-Wyoming border, the Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison in Colorado and the Navajo Reservoir on the Colorado-New Mexico border.
Warm, dry conditions can also have a cumulative effect on trees that do not go dormant as they should, leaving them at risk to suffer damate from freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and wind, said Dana Coelho, urban and community forestry program manager at the Colorado State Forest Service.
Mild winters also allow insects to live through the winter and breed multiple times in a year, increasing their numbers and negative impacts on trees, she said.
Residents can protect the urban canopy, which keeps the community cooler in the summer, by watering their trees during fall and winter drought conditions to help protect them. She added that when trees die, residents should replace them with drought-resistant species.