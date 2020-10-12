A Colorado Springs Walmart on the city's east side will temporarily close until Wednesday morning due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The store, located at 3201 E. Platte Ave., will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday "as part of a company initiated program" that will allow for "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store," Walmart said in a Monday statement to The Gazette.
The store was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, first reported on Sept. 28, with 10 cases, according to El Paso County Public Health.
The county health department was aware of Walmart's decision to temporarily close the store and supports the measures it is taking, a department spokeswoman said Monday.
The outbreak at the Walmart appears to be the second largest in the county so far, according to publicly available data. The Walmart on Space Center Drive, in off Powers Boulevard, saw an outbreak in May, with 11 cases, and Colorado College, in downtown Colorado Springs, saw an outbreak in August, with 11 cases, both tying for largest outbreak in the county so far.
El Paso County is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus cases, as is the state. On Sunday the county saw a seven-day average of new cases reported: 71, the highest since Aug. 5, which also saw an average of 71 during a second wave of the virus. The county hit an all-time seven-day average high in late July, with nearly 80 cases.
On Saturday the state saw its largest-ever seven-day average of newly reported cases: 704. At a press conference last week state officials, including the governor, warned that a fourth wave of the virus could be coming as a result of anticipated holiday gatherings. They cautioned Coloradoans to double-down on preventative measures like social-distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing in an effort to bring cases down before what is seen as an almost inevitable rise.
New daily cases in the state could surge as high as 40,000 if only a third of people practice social-distancing during the holiday season.