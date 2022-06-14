A teenager was found dead at a Colorado Springs Walgreens over the weekend, and an arrest affidavit acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV indicates that more than a year ago the victim raised concerns over the suspect now in custody.
Colorado Springs police on Tuesday, via the affidavit, said Riley Whitelaw, 17, died Saturday at the Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd., in the northwest part of the city.
Whitelaw had raised issues about her co-worker Joshua Johnson, 28, in 2021 to her manager because Johnson was allegedly making unwanted advances towards her at work, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Whitelaw's body was found in the Walgreens breakroom. A store manager stated in the affidavit that Whitelaw went on break earlier that afternoon but never returned.
Johnson was found by state troopers the next day over 100 miles from Colorado Springs and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
In an interview with police following his arrest, Johnson admitted to being in the Walgreens breakroom, but that he had just fallen in the blood and went home to change.
Johnson will have his first appearance in El Paso County Court on Tuesday, June 21.
A makeshift memorial comprised of flowers, balloons and stuffed animals was placed outside the Walgreens, which is closed until further notice, according to an employee.
Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or 1-800-222-8477.