Colorado Springs City Council members voted 8-1 in favor of an ordinance outlining the creation of a police advisory commission.
The vote came after council members heard public comment Tuesday. The ordinance is to be formally passed after the second reading during a July 14 meeting.
“I think we have generically come to accept this ordinance as a good first step toward a resolution,” Councilman Bill Murray said. “I would really like to see this board formed sooner than later and getting their boots on the ground and working."
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila voted against the proposal, saying the committee outlined in the draft does not give voice to the community.
“What we are doing is lukewarm," Avila said. "It is not addressing what the people are asking for out there."
Nearly two dozen residents called into city council's meeting to speak about the details of a commission, including the makeup of members, their qualifications and roles.
Tuesday's public meeting came a day after the council drafted an ordinance for the "Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission." It's goal is to "foster transparency, accountability and trust" between the police department and residents, the draft stated.
The document outlined four main goals: assisting city council members with budget, appropriation and resource allocation using audits of law enforcement performance; serving as a channel for residents and the police department to share concerns; providing policy recommendations; and promoting an "improved understanding and relationships" between the public and police department.
The group's title was changed from "committee" to "commission" to match city's charter and code, city attorney Wynetta Massey said.
Several residents raised the need to amplify voices of people of color and those living on the city's southeast side.
According to the drafted ordinance, the commission will consist of 11 people who "represent a cross-section of the racial, geographic and economic diversity" of the city. All members of the commission must be residents and each council district must be represented with at least one member.
A caller who said she was born and raised in the city's North End and is now a teacher in the Harrison School District 2 said the commission was imperative in order to rebuild the trust between law enforcement and young children of color. She said she had students as young as nine say they are afraid of police. She supported more representation on the commission of people of color and people who have been disproportionately affected by police.
Deb Walker, executive director of the nonprofit Citizens Project, said the committee was long overdue.
Walker was part of a group of residents that attended a February symposium hosted by the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement and has explored ways to increase local police accountability since the August 2019 death of De'Von Bailey, a black man shot by police. Walker is also part of the Colorado Springs Police Department's steering committee that works toward improving communication between the police and community.
She commended Chief Police Vince Niski for the steering committee and said the city council should not duplicate the efforts of the police department but focus instead on police accountability and transparency.
The voices and perspectives of people of color must be "intentionally represented" on the commission in order to create meaningful change, Walker said.
Several residents suggested that the member-at-large positions on the commission should be filled by people of color.
Many callers also pointed to the need for urgency in creating a commission.
“Yesterday’s meeting was kind of alarming," said Robbie Johnson, a member of The People, an organization made up of people in the protests against police brutality and racial injustice launched after the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man killed while in police custody. The group had presented a committee proposal to the council. "I got a feeling in my stomach that we are not moving as quickly on this serious of a matter that I thought we were really going to."
Residents also cited the importance of commission members having access to data and resources for Spanish-speaking residents who wish to bring issues to the council's attention.
Under the drafted ordinance, members will serve staggered terms ranging from one to three years.
All appointments made after the creation of the commission will serve three-year terms, except when the council must fill a vacancy. Members of the commission do not need to be registered voters, and background checks are not required under the drafted ordinance.
Commission members may go on "ride-alongs" with police, and attend a Citizens' Academy and other training opportunities to learn about the police department's policies and procedures, the ordinance stated.
“This still has a lot of holes in it,” Councilman Don Knight said, noting the debate over whether former law enforcement officers be allowed to serve on the commission.
He recommended allowing officers who have been retired at least three years on the commission in order to be inclusive and well-rounded, but a final decision on that issue was not reached.
Many residents calling into the meeting said they did not want current or former officers on the commission, citing a "conflict of interest."
Councilman David Geislinger and others acknowledged the urgency in creating a commission but noted it will take time to select 11 members from the 600 applications received as of Tuesday. Specific details about the selection process were not discussed.
Derrick Matthews, a member of The People, said he hopes the council appoints commission members who are “level-headed” and “unbiased” to serve with “empathy and compassion." He said he was happy the council approved the ordinance but said he would continue to work toward change.
“There is so much more to do and so much more time we have to make change,” Matthews said. “It is great to get the small battles to win the war, but I know I am in this for the long haul and this is just a dent in hundreds of years of systematic racism.”
Applications for the commission, which opened last Wednesday, will closer next July 1 at 5 p.m.