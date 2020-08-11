Colorado Springs voters won't decide in November if a 10-cent fee should be levied on single-use plastic shopping bags to fund city clean up.
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila proposed the plastic bag fee question to help curb pollution, encourage residents to use reusable bags, and provide additional revenue to clean up parks and other city open spaces.
"Our landscape does not match the beauty of our mountains," Avila said. "...We are littered with trash, it’s everywhere."
But the question failed on a 6-3 vote Tuesday with council members who opposed it citing a variety of reasons.
Those opposed to the putting the question on the ballot said they felt asking voters to approve a bag fee during a pandemic was poor timing while others felt the fee was a new tax and should have been framed as such. Some said the fee would hurt low-income residents. And they did not want the bag fee question to hurt another question the city plans to pose around using tax revenue.
Councilman Wayne Williams was among those who opposed the fee because it would be a new tax.
"The language, while well intentioned, is deceptive in the ballot issue," he said.
Councilwoman Jill Gaebler also opposed the measure because she didn't think it would encourage people to change their behavior and take their own reusable bags to the store. She also pointed out that the free market is responding to the issue. Kroger, parent company of King Soopers, will be phasing out plastic bags in 2025, according to a company news release.
"People do want the bags to be gone and the market is responding," Gaebler said.
The fee would have been split between the city and retailers. The city would have received 6 cents of each fee, or about $1 million annually, that could have been spent on community clean-up projects, reusable carryout bags for residents, education about the fee and other costs. Businesses would have received the remaining 4 cents from each fee to cover costs associated with collection and shopper education.
The new fee would have started in July 2021. Councilmembers said they thought the COVID-19 could still be a health risk in 2021 and discouraging single-use bags would be unwise.
Councilman Bill Murray, who supported the fee, lauded it for offering a solution to a real problem in town -- litter -- which council members agreed should be addressed.
"Everybody shoots it down before offering alternative solutions," he said.
Residents who spoke in favor of the question pointed out that there is more trash in town than volunteer clean ups can handle.
"Once (volunteers) get out there to do the work they are appalled," said Alli Schuch, a consultant working in watershed health.
Erin Graziani of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance, argued the fees would fall heaviest on low income residents.
"It will be a regressive tax at a time when low-income families can least afford it," she said, pointing out that plastic bags can be recycled at Safeway, King Soopers, Walmart and Target stores.