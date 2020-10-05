A volunteer team of about 50 neighbors, friends, and local Scouts gathered at a Colorado Springs home last Saturday to perform an act of love and service for Diana Mancini, an Army veteran who was badly injured in a parachuting accident in 1991.
The group teamed up with a local landscaping company to remodel Mancini’s front yard, replacing rocks, compost, and sod – completely free of charge.
The project was the brainchild of Mark and Becky Salas, Mancini’s neighbors. They met Diana when the fence between their houses blew over during a storm. As a friendship blossomed and grew, the Salas’ began to hear how Mancini came to be disabled, and they were stunned by the former soldier’s story of horror, debilitating pain, and ultimately, survival.
“It’s amazing she’s alive at all,” Becky Salas said.
Mancini was 18 years old and new to the Army in 1991, and she was about to fulfill her dream of becoming a paratrooper. On graduation day at the Army’s Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, proud parents and loved ones had gathered to see the newest paratroopers display their skills by performing a precision parachute jump.
When it was Mancini's turn to jump from the C-130 transport plane, both her primary chute and her backup chute failed.
Diana Mancini’s parents, her younger sister, and about 150 horrified onlookers watched helplessly as she plummeted 1,300 feet to the ground.
She survived. But the shattering impact nearly destroyed her body.
“My spine, my hips, my pelvis, my ribs – they were all compacted,” Mancini recalled.
After multiple surgeries, painful bouts of rehab, and years of opioid dependence, she had her left leg amputated just below the knee in 2008. She can walk with the aid of a prosthesis, but some household chores such as yardwork can sometimes be difficult.
Mark and Becky Salas said they wondered how they could help their friend, and last week's project began to take shape.
Mark found a professional landscaper who was willing to help. Trevor Landness, owner of Landness Landscapes, volunteered his time and expertise – as well as the rocks, compost, and sod.
“Couldn’t have done it without him,” Mark said. “He made the whole thing happen.”
Mark, a former Eagle Scout, contacted a Scoutmaster he knew from work to find a handful of able-bodied Scouts willing to lend a hand.
The landscaping project provided the perfect opportunity for the Scouts to perform some of their required community service. Scouts from more than 10 local troops showed up.
Word quickly spread around the neighborhood, and the Salas’ had about 50 volunteers ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.
“We had an amazing turnout,” Becky Salas said. “It was incredible.”
A job that would normally take a day was completed in about three hours, the couple said.
When she saw her transformed front yard, Mancini was overcome with emotion.
“All these wonderful people came here today, and they redid my lawn for me,” she said, fighting back tears. “I don’t know how I’m ever going to thank them.”
Mancini offered to pay for the work, but the volunteers wouldn’t hear of it. No one would take her money.
“She doesn’t owe anybody anything,” Becky Salas said.