Colorado Springs community members are gathering for an online event Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The holiday event entitled, "Community Out of Chaos: Change Now!" is hosted by the Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission and Colorado College and features a full day of discussions, performances and speeches.
Topics explored during the event, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., include the Black Lives Matter movement, activism within Black Greek life, as well as social and political unrest. The event also includes a keynote speech from, Harvard professor, Cornell Brooks, former president and CEO of the NAACP.
A $5 donation is encouraged with proceeds going to the NAACP and Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission.
Those interested in the event can register here.
RELATED:
MLK's life 'means even more now than when he was living,' Wilma Webb says