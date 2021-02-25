Colorado Springs Utilities customers will likely be paying off the natural gas needed to get through February's deep freeze until next year or possibly January 2023.
The Utilities board, which is also the Colorado Springs City Council, will consider a range of price hikes in early March from $11.45 per month for the average residential customer to about $36.43 per month. Customers could see the hikes on their April bills, according to a news release.
The Utilities finance committee on Thursday leaned toward a midrange increase of about $18.10, or a 7.8% increase on the average residential bill, a Utilities statement said. The favored option for a commercial customer would increase their natural gas costs by about $373.98 per month. If the midrange price increases are approved, they would show up on bills through April 2022. If the board approved lower price hikes, they would be in place longer, possibly through January 2023.
The price hikes are needed because the widespread frigid weather this month from Feb. 13 through 16 drove up natural gas prices from $2.50 per dekatherm to nearly $200 per dekatherm. As a result, Utilities paid millions more for fuel than anticipated, said Scott Shewey, chief finance officer, in a news conference. Those costs need to be paid by customers, but the plan is to lessen the blow by stretching the payback plan over time.
"We know the impact can be big and we want to spread that out as much as we can," Shewey said.
The cost increases were driven by demand and by equipment failures that cascaded through the supply chain, CEO Aram Benyamin saud.
Utilities also plans to take "a very very hard look at what we’ve done right, what we could improve on" based on the record-setting cold in town, he said.