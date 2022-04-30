With warmer temperatures on the way, Colorado Springs Utilities reminds residents how to water wisely through the late spring, summer and fall months.
Utilities officials point to six rules residents can use to wisely water their lawns in the next few months:
- You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days.
- From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.
- Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.
- Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.
- Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.
- Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.
Water-wise rules begin May 1.