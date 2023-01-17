Colorado Springs Utilities board members Nancy Henjum and Wayne Williams along with acting CEO Travis Deal are scheduled to host a town hall meeting Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The meeting, intended for customers residing in the city's 5th district, will be at the Patty Jewett Golf Course clubhouse at 900 Espanola St.
Here is a list of topics set for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting:
• key system upgrades and specific upgrades since Dec. 2021 windstorm.
• proposed water supply ordinance and sustainable water plans.
• installation of overhead and underground power lines.
• discussion of rates and efficiency tips.
• other District 5 utilities projects