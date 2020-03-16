Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities will not have their water, sewer, electricity or natural gas service shut off over an inability to pay their bills while the coronavirus is spreading.
"We are going to work with everybody," said Aram Benyamin, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.
Customers who are going to have trouble paying their bills should contact Colorado Springs Utilities customer service to be placed on a payment plan, he said.
Utilities will also be closing its Customer Service Center, 111 S. Cascade Ave., and the Conservation and Environmental Center at 2855 Mesa Road, to the public, and nonessential utilities staff will be working from home.
Utilities staff will continue to visit homes and businesses, but customers will be asked several health questions ahead of time. If needed, staff will wear personal protective equipment, such as gloves, to protect themselves, according to a news release.
Residents who are using disposable wipes or other alternatives to toilet paper should throw them in the trash instead of flushing them down the toilet, according to a CSU news release. Alternatives to toilet paper can cause sewer pipes to back up.
Customers can call 448-4800 or visit CSU.org to make payments and request support.
