An expected big payday for Colorado Springs Utilities on a real estate sale, along with a six-figure annual savings in maintenance costs, has been stalled while the property has remained unsold for the past year and a half.
Utilities put the entire third floor of the Plaza of the Rockies South Tower up for sale in July 2017.
The property, which has been appraised at $3.75 million, is listed for $4.9 million, said Utilities spokesman Steve Berry.
Selling it's floor in one of the prime downtown office buildings in Colorado Springs also would save Utilities an estimated $175,000 a year in upkeep.
Although the site has been viewed by prospective buyers about a dozen times, there are no offers pending, said Utilities spokesman Mark Murphy.
Proceeds from the sale would be added to Utilities' budget, Utilities officials have said.
Mary Frances Cowan and Andy Oyler, commercial real estate brokers with Quantum Commercial Group, said they weren't surprised that the property has been on the market for as long as it has.
The downtown commercial market isn't stagnant, Cowan said, but it's not booming either, especially for large spaces like the one Utilities is looking to unload.
Oyler estimated the third floor totals more than 20,000 square feet.
"Your average office uses probably 1,500 to 1,800 square feet," Oyler said. "So how many folks need almost 21,000 square feet?"
New apartments, retail shops and hotels downtown might serve as a catalyst for future growth, Cowan said. That could help move Utilities' property, but it likely will take time.
Aside from the sheer size of the property, Oyler said it's more challenging to sell a portion of a building than it would be to sell an entire building.
"You're essentially buying a condo," he said.
That challenge might be exacerbated by Utilities and Nor'wood Development Group serving as the sole other owners of the building, Oyler said. As it is, the city-owned utility and the company control more of the property than if a diverse group of businesses were located there.
"You're kind of along for the ride of whatever Nor'wood wants to do," Oyler said.
Last year, Utilities offered Nor'wood a first chance to buy the floor, which it was obligated to do. But it appears Nor'wood isn't interested, at least not at the current price.
A spokesman for Nor'wood did not return a message seeking comment.
The building is one of the nicest office spaces Colorado Springs has to offer, Oyler said. It's newer, has higher ceilings and better lighting and boasts a central location.
However, the asking price might be a sticking point.
"If it hasn't sold by now, I would have reduced the price, but they may be in a position where they can hang out for a period of time," he said.
Hundreds of Utilities employees occupy the building with a wide variety of responsibilities. But those on the now vacant third floor had focused on the Southern Delivery System — an $829 million project that now delivers 50 million gallons of water daily to Pueblo West, Colorado Springs, Fountain and Security.
Because the first phase of the Southern Delivery System project is now finished, the approximately 130 employees that had occupied the third floor have shifted to other roles elsewhere in the organization.
Berry said Utilities has no plans to drop the listing price for now.