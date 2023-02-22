Travas Deal has been named the fourth CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities, with an annual salary of $480,000 to match his predecessor.

The Colorado Springs Utilities Board, which is also the City Council, voted 8-1 Wednesday to appoint Deal to the position, with Board Member Bill Murray opposed. The board voted unanimously to approve Deal's employment agreement.

"I'm happy and proud for this opportunity," Deal said in an interview after his appointment Wednesday. He did not address the board at the meeting. "We are a community asset and the role of the CEO is impactful. Our job is to support not only our employees, but also our community."

In a news release, Deal said he would focus on safety, employee development and would plan for the future in a "fast-changing industry."

Since Dec. 1, Deal had been serving as acting CEO of Utilities after former CEO Aram Benyamin announced in November he was leaving to work for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Deal began his career with Utilities in 2017 as a field service manager before later becoming general manager of the Energy Services Division and then was named Chief Operations Officer in April 2020. Before he was hired with Utilities, Deal worked at the largest coal-generating plant in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.