Colorado Springs Utilities is seeking new sources of clean power in ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The city-owned utility plans to issue two requests for proposal next month seeking 1,500 megawatts of new electric generation and 100 megawatts of energy storage, a Thursday news release states.

The new resources will help Utilities meet goals to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, officials said. Staff expects to introduce the resources into Utilities' electric system in May 2028.

The utility's existing energy generation resources can adequately meet current customer demand but more will be needed, Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Travas Deal said in the release.

"To meet our carbon emission reduction goals, manage customer costs, provide enhanced electric grid reliability and stay a step ahead of the next wave of technology and regulations, we must continue to (diversify) our energy mix," he said.

Utilities seeks about 525 megawatts of solar, 625 megawatts of wind and 350 megawatts of natural gas capacity through 2030, plus 100 megawatts of energy storage. It could explore alternate technology and a combination of energy resources "due to the dynamic nature of the energy market," the release said.

In their bids, applicants can propose various resource types and structures like power purchase agreements, build-operate-transfer arrangements and Utilities ownership models, according to the release.

New Jersey-based global procurement and supply chain consulting firm GEP will be the procurement adviser for these requests for proposal, officials said.

Interested bidders should fill out an expression of interest form online at tinyurl.com/ydzwhc48.

Bidders can contact Steven Tang with additional questions before the requests for proposal are published at steven.tang@gep.com.

The bids will be published using GEP SMART, a procurement software platform. Potential bidders must register on the platform through Utilities' website at csu.org/Pages/Suppliers.aspx. Find the link to the online registration form under the "How to register as a supplier for sourcing events" section.