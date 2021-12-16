Colorado Springs Utilities crews were still working Thursday to get people back online after a windstorm Wednesday knocked out power for up to 34,000 customers.

According to Utilities’ outage map, around 9,100 customers were still affected by outages as of 10:12 a.m. Thursday. The most impacted area, Utilities said, was the Old North End and Patty Jewett neighborhoods.

Utilities has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference for a live update on electric restoration efforts.

Colorado Springs city officials Thursday morning also reminded residents in a press release to use the proper channels to report downed trees, adding they will not “pick up private trees unless they are in a right of way, or on a powerline.”

Colorado Springs officials urged residents to use the GoCOS! application to report downed trees in public right of ways in the city. County officials urged residents to report publicly downed trees using the county Citizen Connect website or by calling 719-520-6460.

To report a downed tree on a power line, city officials urged residents to call Utilities at 719-448-4800. A list of resources for clearing private yard debris, they said, is available on the city's website.

Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association, said that for minor damage, homeowners should determine whether the maintenance costs should be paid for out of pocket or through a wind or hail deductible, if they have it. Those who saw more significant damage should be covered by insurance for wind damage, she said, and should get in touch with their insurance agent immediately.