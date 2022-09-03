Montgomery Reservoir near the summit of Hoosier Pass could be getting bigger in the coming decade as Colorado Springs Utilities works to expand water storage for dry years.
Sitting at the base of soaring peaks, the reservoir collects runoff from snow that can pile 16 feet high in heavy snow years. Much of the water that ends up in the reservoir would naturally run down the Blue River, a tributary of the Colorado River. However, since the 1950s it's been diverted through an extensive system, that features the 1½-mile Hoosier Tunnel, for Colorado Springs' use.
While the Colorado River basin has seen more than 20 years of megadrought that is expected to persist, a few wet years have hit in recent decades, and Utilities wants to be prepared to take full advantage of those conditions through the expansion.
"We have spills on those really wet, high wet years that we could take if had increased storage capacity," said Kim Gortz, water resource planning supervisor.
At more than 10,000 feet in elevation, the reservoir is also a good choice for expansion because it doesn't see as much evaporation as lower reservoirs that experience higher temperatures, said Abby Ortega, water resources manager for Colorado Springs Utilities.
The Blue River System, also known as the Continental Hoosier System, is a trans-mountain diversion system that was always intended for expansion, officials said.
It is an unusual system in that it was designed and sold to Utilities by a company, and, notably, its completion helped Colorado Springs secure the Air Force Academy by providing a secure water source.
The Montgomery dam, completed in 1957, is also coming due for rehabilitation and it would make sense to work on an enlargement at the same time, Gortz said.
The plans for expansion are still in the early stages, but they could increase the potential surface acres from 106 to 132 and allow Utilities to capture an additional 4,000 acre-feet of water a year from the system.
Increasing storage is part of Utilities' global plan for meeting the needs of the growing community, and it is planning for 90,000 to 120,000 acre-feet of new storage. An acre-foot of water can serve two families of four to five people for a year, according to Colorado State University.
The 30-inch Blue River Pipeline that flows 70 miles downhill could stay in place as part of the expansion. It would simply be in used at its full capacity year-round instead of only half the year, Ortega said.
The permitting process for the project, which has not started, could take five years, Gortz said. She would like to see completion by 2030, but that may get pushed back, she said. The expansion could flood some existing wetlands, and Utilities may improve and unite wetlands near Antero Reservoir, on the South Platte Reservoir in Park County, to offset the elimination of wetlands near Montgomery, Gortz said.
Utilities is also required to examine alternatives to the enlargement project as part of the process, she said.
"The agencies can only permit the least environmentally damaging alternatives, as long as it's meeting our purpose and need," she said.
However, the reservoir was built on a historic mine site and than can help minimize the new environmental impact, she said.