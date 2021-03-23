Colorado Springs motorists should continue to avoid the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road through Thursday as crews make final repairs to the damaged roadway after a major water main break Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
The pipe rupture buckled roads, disrupted commutes, and left nearby residents and businesses without water last weekend.
Repair efforts were delayed Saturday when large chunks of asphalt, weakened by thousands of gallons of gushing water, fell into an excavated hole in the road and damaged a gas line, further hampering services to homes and businesses in the area.
Utilities workers labored around the clock over the weekend, repairing gas and water lines and restoring services, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“All utility work is now complete, however, the road still needs to be re-paved,” spokeswoman Natalie Watts wrote. “We will send out more information when the roads are fully opened again.”