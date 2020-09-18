Batteries the size of semitrailers are coming to the Colorado Springs grid.
The Colorado Springs Utilities board, which is also Colorado Springs City Council, approved a deal with Boulder-based juwi Inc this week that will bring the first utility-scale batteries to the local grid to store solar power for use when demand is highest in town or at night. Juwi will install the batteries along with 400,000 photovoltaic panels southwest of Fountain.
The installation, called Pike Solar and Storage, is expected to be finished in 2023 and will be largest in Utilities' system, generating enough electricity for 55,000 homes a year, according a news release.
Utilities agreed to purchase power from the new system for the next 17 years at a lower cost than it would pay for coal-produced electricity and at a comparable price to natural gas produced power, Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said. Utilities will not be responsible for any of the construction costs under the agreement, he said.
The batteries could be nickel cadmium or lithium ion and may last about 20 years, Benyamin said.
Adding the batteries to the grid will help Utilities prepare to add batteries across town, he said. Local batteries could provide backup electricity to neighborhoods if a segment of the grid goes down, he said. Batteries could also help store excess power generated by solar panels privately owned by residents or businesses so it can be used later.
"It’s like having mini generators plugged into your system in different regions," he said.
The new solar array and battery installation is part of a long-term shift toward greener energy for Colorado Springs Utilities. After adding Pike Solar, about 27% of Colorado Springs' power will be renewable.