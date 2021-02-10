Colorado Spring Utilities has finalized a $100 million deal with General Electric for six new natural gas turbines that will help replace coal at downtown Martin Drake Power Plant.
Drake's coal-powered electric generation is set to be turned off no later than December 2022 as part of a larger shift to more renewable and cheaper energy production that Colorado Springs Utilities is pursuing. The new turbines will also help meet Utilities' goal of cutting carbon emissions 80% by 2030 because natural gas is a cleaner fuel.
"This is one of the fastest ways to drive decarbonization," said Eric Gray, CEO of General Electric's Gas Power Americas Region.
The new modular units are expected to start arriving on the Drake site this year, Gray said. Although it may take until 2022 for all six to be installed, Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said. The purchase includes the units and installation, but not their operation, spokeswoman Natalie Watts said. The new gas units are expected to be the last fossil fuel generation installed in town, Utilities officials said previously.
Once new transmission lines are in place by 2025, Utilities expects to move the units, which will generate 167 megawatts, off the downtown site to allow the 40-acre property to become a "gateway" site for the city, Benyamin said. The new units are likely to be dispersed throughout town and may serve military bases as part of providing reliable power to those sites, Benyamin said.
Utilities expects to hold a public process that will help determine how the Drake site — something of an eyesore for downtown with its visibility from Interstate 25 — will be used in the future, he said.
"This land is not going to be turned over to commercial development, without having a public process," he said. The only Utilities infrastructure planned to stay on site is the substation.
The new gas generation is expected to supplement the solar and wind generation Utilities is building, Benyamin said.
The transition to gas and more renewable energy is expected to generate an overall cost savings for the system, he said. The savings will allow Utilities to fund other projects, like new transmission lines needed to move the gas-powered generators.
The Colorado Springs Utilities Board, which is also City Council, did not have to approve the deal because it was built into the annual budget, Benyamin said.